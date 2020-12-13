Shekhar Suman demands closure into Sushant Singh Rajput death case; Calls for digital protest

Shekhar Suman feels that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case needs a closure now as it has been six months since his demise and the case has not concluded yet.

After six months of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, actor Shekhar Suman has called for a digital protest demanding closure into the death case of SSR. Shekhar Suman has been actively demanding a probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput with the hashtag #justiceforSushant on social media. According to the IANS report, now the actor feels the case needs a closure now as it has been six months since Sushant's demise and the case has not concluded yet.

Thus, Shekhar has taken to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Tomorrow it would be exactly six months since SSR left this world and yet we await the final verdict. Who are the culprits? And why are all of us still crying for justice? Is there any hope left? Tomorrow let's each one of us unitedly raise our voices. #SSRDigitalProtest."

https://t.co/Bbh8Tq0oua wd be exactly half a year since SSR left dis world and yet we await d final verdict.Who r the culprits?N why r we all still crying 4 justice?Is there any hope left?Tom.let's each one of us unitedly raise our voices.#SSRDigitalProtest — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 13, 2020

In another tweet, the actor appealed to the media for their support and cooperation. He wrote,"This is an appeal to all news channels, print media and social media activists to revisit Sushant's death case tomorrow and demand for justice because "justice delayed is justice denied". The case needs a closure since six months have passed. #SSRDigitalProtestTomorrow." Take a look:

This is an appeal to all the news channels,newsprint,social media activists,to revisit Sushant's case tomorrow and demand for justice bcoz "Justice delayed is justice denied".The case needs a https://t.co/8cdOHtZvuf's bin 6 Months.#SSRDigitalProtestTomorrow — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) December 13, 2020

This year, in the honour of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Suman did not celebrate his birthday on December 7.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Kedarnath actor death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate.

