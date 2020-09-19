Shekhar Suman on Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video: Should have been prepared to face the brunt of it

In a latest interview, Shekhar Suman commented on Karan Johar's 2019 viral party video that has come under the scanner yet again.

Shekhar Suman has been crusading for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput since the last three months now and the actor has repeatedly been voicing his opinions. In a latest interview, Suman commented on 's 2019 viral party video that has come under the scanner yet again. For the unversed, the video in question shows A-list Bollywood celebrities at a party at the filmmaker's residence. However, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has alleged that there was consumption of drugs at the party.

Sirsa also filed a complaint with the NCB and the anti-drug agency has now sent the video for testing. Commenting on the same, Shekhar Suman said, "There are so many people involved in this and they further have a nexus with peddlers. I am surprised that the video like this was in the public domain for a year now. Why wasn't any action taken then? It is one year too late. I guess now are looking into the authenticity of the video and then they will get to the bottom of it. What's the truth behind it."

He added, "Whatever has emerged from this nexus, those arrested, it's a comment on the fact that how much all of us in the society have taken to drugs. It needs to be tackled as soon as possible. As far as the video is concerned, those who uploaded, should have been prepared to face the brunt of it. Now, they will have to go ahead and face the music."

The party video was shared by Karan Johar on Instagram and involves , Shakun Batra, , , , , Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Ayan Mukerji and among others.

Credits :Republic TV

