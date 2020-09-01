Shekhar Suman lauds CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case: If Rhea Chakraborty is innocent, let them prove it

Rhea Chakraborty has been interrogated by the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case time and again. Shekhar Suman, who has been following the case from the start, praised CBI in a recent interview and highlighted how they have a daunting task ahead of them.

It has been two months to Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise and his case is under investigation by the CBI. Rhea Chakraborty and others have been accused in an FIR by Sushant’s father and based on that, the CBI began its probe. Amid this, Rhea has been summoned several times for questioning by the CBI and Shekhar Suman has been following the case from the beginning. In a recent chat, Suman praised how CBI is on the right track and urged that they should be given a fair chance of investigation.

In a chat with Etimes, Shekhar praised how the CBI was taking forward the investigation and even mentioned that they have a big responsibility on their shoulders as their probe will help Sushant’s family get some closure. He further mentioned that if Rhea Chakraborty is innocent, the CBI will prove it and people should let them do it. Further, he did add that CBI came in 70 days late in the investigation of Sushant’s case and alleged that evidence may be have been ‘obliterated or taken care of.’

In Sushant’s case, Shekhar Suman praised CBI probe and said, “Now that the CBI has moved in, give them a fair chance to investigate. And if Rhea is innocent then let the CBI prove it. There are doing the job diligently. Unfortunately they have come like 70 days too late. So I think there in a bit of a spot in the sense that the evidence might've been obliterated or taken care of. So it's going to be an uphill task for the CBI. “ Questioning Mumbai Police’s investigation, Shekhar said that CBI has a daunting task ahead of them but added that they are doing a good job. He said, “So it's not going to be easy for the CBI, but they're on the right trail and they're doing a fairly good job of it.” He further mentioned that he feels the matter would not have dragged on if it was not meant for closure for Sushant’s family.

Further, he maintained that he feels that Sushant’s death was a ‘murder’ and mentioned that the CBI must investigate that angle. He even raised questions over various angles to Sushant’s death. He said, “Only two things have to be concentrated on. Firstly if it's a suicide, what prompted him to commit that suicide? If that is, though I still believe it's a murder. And if it is a murder, who did it? or who are the people behind it? And all this drug angle, nepotism, money laundering, money, embezzlement, rave parties, all of that can happen along with it. But the concentration should be, the focal point should be, who murdered Sushant and why?”

Meanwhile, CBI has been investigating Sushant’s case and today, Rhea Chakraborty’s parents were summoned along with Siddharth Pithani, Shruti Modi and the house helps. Parallelly, the Enforcement Directorate has been conducting their own investigation and hotelier Gaurav Arya was summoned in connection to his name popping up in chats of Rhea and others. Gaurav was snapped while arriving at the ED office for investigation on Tuesday for a second time. Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyer released a statement where he alleged Sushant’s family knew about his mental health issues and Priyanka Singh changed his medications before his demise. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

