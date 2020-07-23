Shekhar Suman lights a diya remembering Sushant Singh Rajput; Says ‘May you get justice soon’

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan lit candle as a part of a peaceful digital protest in support of the late actor, Shekhar Suman also joined the protest and remembered the late actor.

It’s been over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last. While everyone has been struggling to get in terms with this harsh truth, his massive fan following is also leaving no stone unturned and continue to demand justice for the late actor. In fact, Sushant’s fans across the world, especially Qatar, USA, Malaysia and India, came together for a digital protest in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput and lit a diya/candle in the memory of the late actor.

Interestingly, several celebs have come forward and lit a candle remembering the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor including Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, , etc. Joining them Shekhar Suman also shared lit a diya as a part of the peaceful digital protest and prayed for Sushant hoping that the late actor will get justice soon. Shekhar wrote, “#Candle4SSR in the memory and support of Sushant Singh Rajput. May you get justice soon. we all miss you dearly. Be happy where ever you are” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Shekhar Suman’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

#Candle4SSR in the memory and support of sushant singh rajput.may you get justice soon.we all miss you https://t.co/YjuU4RaW4K happy where ever you are. pic.twitter.com/j3Jeu0ZpT2 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 22, 2020

To note, Shekhar Suman has been among the celebs who have been actively sharing his opinion about the case. In fact, he has also been demanding CBI enquiry in the case for quite some time. Recently, the senior actor also claimed that Sushant’s demise is being used to settle personal scores, create fake stories for commercial purposes, useless TV debates and much more. Expressing his disappointment over the same, Shekhar asserted that people need to have a heart and just fight for justice.

ALSO READ #Candle4SSR: Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput as she takes part in peaceful digital protest

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×