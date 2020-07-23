  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shekhar Suman lights a diya remembering Sushant Singh Rajput; Says ‘May you get justice soon’

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan lit candle as a part of a peaceful digital protest in support of the late actor, Shekhar Suman also joined the protest and remembered the late actor.
3186 reads Mumbai
Shekhar Suman lights a diya remembering Sushant Singh Rajput; Says ‘May you get justice soon’Shekhar Suman lights a diya remembering Sushant Singh Rajput; Says ‘May you get justice soon’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It’s been over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last. While everyone has been struggling to get in terms with this harsh truth, his massive fan following is also leaving no stone unturned and continue to demand justice for the late actor. In fact, Sushant’s fans across the world, especially Qatar, USA, Malaysia and India, came together for a digital protest in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput and lit a diya/candle in the memory of the late actor.

Interestingly, several celebs have come forward and lit a candle remembering the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor including Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, Kangana Ranaut, etc. Joining them Shekhar Suman also shared lit a diya as a part of the peaceful digital protest and prayed for Sushant hoping that the late actor will get justice soon. Shekhar wrote, “#Candle4SSR in the memory and support of Sushant Singh Rajput. May you get justice soon. we all miss you dearly. Be happy where ever you are” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Shekhar Suman’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

To note, Shekhar Suman has been among the celebs who have been actively sharing his opinion about the case. In fact, he has also been demanding CBI enquiry in the case for quite some time. Recently, the senior actor also claimed that Sushant’s demise is being used to settle personal scores, create fake stories for commercial purposes, useless TV debates and much more. Expressing his disappointment over the same, Shekhar asserted that people need to have a heart and just fight for justice.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement