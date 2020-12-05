  1. Home
Shekhar Suman not to celebrate his birthday this year in SSR’s honour: Will pray culprits are caught soon

Shekhar Suman has been quite vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput's case and has been actively voicing his opinions on social media. Recently, he has stated that he isn't in a mood to celebrate his birthday and is just praying for closure in SSR's case.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: December 5, 2020 10:59 pm
Shekhar Suman not to celebrate his birthday this year in SSR's honour: Will pray culprits are caught soon
Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman is one such star who has always maintained that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. In fact, he has been one of the prominent faces who demanded a CBI inquiry into his death. It goes without saying that he has been quite vocal about expressing his opinions regarding Sushant’s case on social media. Shekhar had previously said that he just hopes for a miracle to happen, in the Sushant's death investigation. He had written, “A lot of ppl I meet keep asking me wat's happening to Sushant's case and I say, I wish I had the answer. Apart from hoping and praying that a miracle will happen one day, there is nothing else you can do. #CBIArrestSSRKillersNow.”

And, now he has revealed he will not celebrate his birthday on December 7 this year, in honour of the late actor. He added that he is not in the ‘mood for any revelry or excitement’ and will pray for closure in the case instead. Taking to his Twitter handle, Shekhar wrote, “I'm not celebrating my bday on the 7th dec. That's the least I can do for Sushant. There is no mood for any revelry or excitement. Instead I will pray that his culprits are caught soon and this case is given a closure. #StayUnited4SSR.”

Take a look at Shekhar Suman’s tweet below:

Earlier, while sharing his views on the current status of the investigation, he had said, “It's been so long the CBI has not come up with any conclusive evidence or inference regarding Sushant Singh's case. Will the authorities plz care to update us. Silence for a while doesn't mean we have given up or forgotten about it.”

For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. Soon after his death, Shekhar started a social media campaign demanding justice for him.

Credits :Shekhar Suman Twitter

