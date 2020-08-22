  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shekhar Suman praises CBI's action in Sushant Singh Rajput's case: This is how an investigation is done

Shekhar Suman has been seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput right from the beginning. The actor is now elated over the CBI's course of action in the matter.
28067 reads Mumbai
Shekhar Suman praises CBI's action in Sushant Singh Rajput's case: This is how an investigation is doneShekhar Suman praises CBI's action in Sushant Singh Rajput's case: This is how an investigation is done

Sushant Singh Rajput’s loved ones and family members alike rejoiced after the Supreme Court’s decision to transfer his case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This verdict came on 19th August and post that the investigating agency has begun its probe. A 15-member team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to start with the same. A few hours back, the CBI team was also snapped while exiting the Bandra Police station after a long meeting with the police officials.

Shekhar Suman who had been at the forefront in seeking justice for the late actor has some praising words for CBI now. The actor has taken to Twitter to express his words and writes, “The CBI has swung into action full force and moving ahead with fierce speed. This is how an investigation is done. May God give them the strength and the vision to get to the bottom of the truth as fast as possible. Amen.”

Check out his tweet below:

For the unversed, Shekhar Suman traveled to Bihar a few weeks back to meet Sushant’s father KK Singh after the actor’s demise. However, certain sections of people including the late actor’s family accused him of politicizing the matter. Talking about the same to Pinkvilla, Suman said that he was the first one to begin the campaign and that he went to Patna for sharing the grief of Sushant’s father. The actor further added that he needed support because no one from the industry was coming out back then.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman breaks silence on being accused of politicizing Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement