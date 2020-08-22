Shekhar Suman praises CBI's action in Sushant Singh Rajput's case: This is how an investigation is done

Shekhar Suman has been seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput right from the beginning. The actor is now elated over the CBI's course of action in the matter.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s loved ones and family members alike rejoiced after the Supreme Court’s decision to transfer his case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This verdict came on 19th August and post that the investigating agency has begun its probe. A 15-member team arrived in Mumbai on Thursday to start with the same. A few hours back, the CBI team was also snapped while exiting the Bandra Police station after a long meeting with the police officials.

Shekhar Suman who had been at the forefront in seeking justice for the late actor has some praising words for CBI now. The actor has taken to Twitter to express his words and writes, “The CBI has swung into action full force and moving ahead with fierce speed. This is how an investigation is done. May God give them the strength and the vision to get to the bottom of the truth as fast as possible. Amen.”

Check out his tweet below:

The CBI has swung into action full force and moving ahead with fierce speed.This is how an investigation is done.May God give them the strength and the vision to get to the bottom of the truth as fast as possible.Amen.#JusticeForSSR #CBITakesOver — Shekhar Suman (shekharsuman7) August 21, 2020

For the unversed, Shekhar Suman traveled to Bihar a few weeks back to meet Sushant’s father KK Singh after the actor’s demise. However, certain sections of people including the late actor’s family accused him of politicizing the matter. Talking about the same to Pinkvilla, Suman said that he was the first one to begin the campaign and that he went to Patna for sharing the grief of Sushant’s father. The actor further added that he needed support because no one from the industry was coming out back then.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman breaks silence on being accused of politicizing Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×