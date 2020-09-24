  1. Home
Shekhar Suman questions who killed Sushant Singh Rajput as Bollywood drugs nexus angle steals the limelight

Shekhar Suman has expressed his disappointment on Twitter as the focus has been shifting from Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to Bollywood’s drug nexus angle.
The mysterious case about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been making the headlines for over three months now. Several agencies have stepped into the investigation including CBI, Enforcement Directorate and even the Narcotics Control Bureau as new angles have surfaced in the case. However, with NCB’s investigation getting intense, several A-lister celebrities have come on the agency’s radar and it has highlighted Bollywood’s drug nexus. Needless to say, the drug nexus angle has taken away all the attention from Sushant’s death case.

Amid this, Shekhar Suman, who has been actively voicing his opinion about finding justice, isn’t pleased with the focus shifting from the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s demise. Expressing his anger over the same, the senior actor stated that he doesn’t care about the drug addicts and their future. However, he does want to know who killed Sushant. “Druggies ko marne do..salakhon ke peeche dalo, desh se nikalo, film se nikalo humey koi matlab nahin. Humey sirf ye batao Sushant ko kisne maara aur kyon???? Kahan gaye pithani, neeraj, samuel, khatri, cook, locksmith, ambulance waala, naqab waali ladki n d whole gang??” Shekhar tweeted.

Meanwhile, as NCB is interrogating the drugs angle and has arrested main accused Rhea Chakraborty in the case, it has also summoned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan for an interrogation. This isn’t all. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions have also come on the agency’s radar as an employee named Kshitij Raviprasad has been summoned for interrogation by NCB. Reportedly, he will be appearing before the agency tomorrow.

