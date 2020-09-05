  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shekhar Suman reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's arrest; Says 'Its time for the big sharks'

Apart from others, Shekhar Suman has also reacted to the news of NCB arresting Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Samuel Miranda's arrest. Here's what he has to say.
Mumbai
Shekhar Suman reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's arrest; Says 'Its time for the big sharks'Shekhar Suman reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's arrest; Says 'Its time for the big sharks'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When it comes to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, everyone is eager to know the latest developments in connection with the same. This Friday, the NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with the drug angle. This happened after the arrest of a few drug peddlers one of which admitted to have known Showik. Moreover, the latter has reportedly admitted to procurement drugs on the instructions of the actress herself.

Shekhar Suman has been always at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor reacted to the news of Showik and Miranda’s arrest and wrote on Twitter, “The first step toward success. congrats all of you.The small fish are caught. Now the time for the Big Sharks. I hope they are caught soon. The industry is cleaned up. The caucus is busted. The kingpins are arrested. Amen.” As for Suman, he earlier visited the late actor’s residence in Patna to meet his father KK Singh.

Check out his tweet below:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta has also expressed gratitude to God and shared a tweet after having got the news about Showik’s arrest. Earlier, the ED had shared a few WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with the CBI and NCB that pointed towards a possible drug angle. It was after that the NCB officials joined the probe and here they are, with the results. However, the formal arrest of Showik and Miranda has been reportedly not done yet.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda arrested along with Showik Chakraborty by NCB

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement