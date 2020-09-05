Shekhar Suman reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's arrest; Says 'Its time for the big sharks'

Apart from others, Shekhar Suman has also reacted to the news of NCB arresting Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Samuel Miranda's arrest. Here's what he has to say.

When it comes to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, everyone is eager to know the latest developments in connection with the same. This Friday, the NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik and the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with the drug angle. This happened after the arrest of a few drug peddlers one of which admitted to have known Showik. Moreover, the latter has reportedly admitted to procurement drugs on the instructions of the actress herself.

Shekhar Suman has been always at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor reacted to the news of Showik and Miranda’s arrest and wrote on Twitter, “The first step toward success. congrats all of you.The small fish are caught. Now the time for the Big Sharks. I hope they are caught soon. The industry is cleaned up. The caucus is busted. The kingpins are arrested. Amen.” As for Suman, he earlier visited the late actor’s residence in Patna to meet his father KK Singh.

Check out his tweet below:

The first step toward success. congrats all of you.The small fish are https://t.co/8e6yFDmJz5 the time for the Big Sharks.i hope they are caught soon.The industry is cleaned up.The caucus is busted.The kingpins are arrested.Amen#ShowikChakrabortyarrested — Shekhar Suman (shekharsuman7) September 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta has also expressed gratitude to God and shared a tweet after having got the news about Showik’s arrest. Earlier, the ED had shared a few WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with the CBI and NCB that pointed towards a possible drug angle. It was after that the NCB officials joined the probe and here they are, with the results. However, the formal arrest of Showik and Miranda has been reportedly not done yet.

