Shekhar Suman remembers elder son Aayush with ‘lots of love’ on his birth anniversary: We miss him terribly

Shekhar Suman has been one of the celebrities in Bollywood who is quite active on social media. The senior actor is often seen sharing tweets expressing his views about everything happening around him, be it speaking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, politics, his workout videos and more and each of his tweets bags a lot of attention. However, Shekhar’s recent post on the micro-blogging site is making headlines for a different reason as the senior actor has remembered his elder son Aayush on his birth anniversary.

For the uninitiated, Shekhar had lost his son at the age of 11 due to heart disease. And while it’s been years since the actor lost his son, his memories continue to be afresh in his heart and the actor mentioned how he misses him terribly. Shekhar shared the video of a cake with Aayush’s name written on it which was placed beside Aayush’s pic. He captioned the video as, “Alka n I lost our angel Aayush who was born on the 3rd of April. We miss him terribly n yearn for him. Remembering him with lots of love. plz keep him in ur prayers” along with heart emoticons.

Alka n i lost our angel Aayush who was born on the 3rd of April.We miss him terribly n yearn for him.Remembering him with lots of love. plz keep him in ur prayers pic.twitter.com/R1wgy6pZdg — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) April 3, 2021

Earlier, Shekhar had also shared a throwback picture of Aayush from sets of Utsav. In the pic, little Aayush was seen holding his father’s hand as they made their way on their sets. He had captioned the pic as, “With my elder son Aayush on the sets of my second film after Utsav at the film city. #beautiful memories #throwback”.

