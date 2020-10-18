Shekhar Suman remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with a heartfelt post: The legacy he left behind is exemplary

It has been almost four months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Shekhar Suman has recently penned a few words for him on Twitter.

Shekhar Suman has been at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput right from the beginning. The senior actor has been sharing numerous posts and tweets related to the MS Dhoni star while seeking justice for him. For the unversed, Suman also went to the late actor’s residence in Patna along with Sandip Ssingh to meet his father KK Singh. It has been almost four months since Sushant’s demise and the actor has once again paid his tribute on Twitter.

Shekhar Suman has shared a tweet in which he is all praises of Sushant Singh Rajput’s work. He writes, “The goodness, hard work, dedication ambition, honesty, what SSR stood for and the legacy that he has left behind for all of us to follow is exemplary.” He has shared yet another trail tweet in which he begins by saying that the people should let Sushant stay be in a peaceful state. Suman adds that it should be enveloped in the brouhaha of sweet and gentle memories.”

Check out his tweets below:

The goodness,hard work,dedication ambition,honesty,what SSR stood for and the legacy that he has left behind for all of us to follow is exemplary. — Shekhar Suman (shekharsuman7) October 18, 2020

We shld just let Sushant be in a peaceful state.Enveloped in the brouhaha of sweet n gentle memories.Dipped in the sugar-honey goodness of warmth,affection and camaraderie .Otherwise the opportunists and the vultures wd feast on him and vandalize his purity. — Shekhar Suman (shekharsuman7) October 18, 2020

He further says that failing to do so will lead the opportunists and vultures to feed on the late actor and vandalize his purity. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, he passed away on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai. His tragic demise was followed by multiple debates and controversies that continue even now. Certain sections of his followers and family members have sensed foul play in his death and have been seeking justice for him at every platform.

