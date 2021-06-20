Shekhar Suman’s mother passes away; Actor says ‘I feel orphaned & devastated’

Shekhar Suman witnessed a huge personal loss in his life. He shared the sad news with his fans on Twitter.

In an unfortunate incident actor, Shekhar Suman’s mother passed away. She was not keeping well for some time as it was shared by the actor himself. As reported, his mother was a kidney transplant patient but fell ill last week and succumbed to a cardiac arrest on June 17. The actor took to his official Twitter handle and shared the sad news with the fans. He mentioned in his tweet that he feels orphaned and devastated after her death.

He tweeted, “My beloved Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated.Thank you Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath. Thank you all for your prayers and blessings.” To note, he had shared about his mother’s illness news on Twitter and asked fans to pray for her. He had mentioned, “My mother is extremely critical.My heart is sinking. She is fighting a grim battle.praying to Lord Shiva to give her the strength to pull out of this crisis. Need ur prayers.”

After his tweet many fans paid condolences and wrote, “For the departed soul Shekhar ji, you'll have to stay strong!No mother ever wishes her child 2b sad under any circumstances!No pain is as piercing as of losing ur parents,sp ur Maa!Cry it out Shekhar ji,don't hold back ur tears,if that can ease this raw pain!”

Take a look at his tweet here:

My beloved Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated.Thank you Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath.

Thank you all for your prayers and blessings — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 18, 2021

To note, on March 15 the actor had shared a picture on his Instagram and revealed that he had taken his mother for vaccination.

