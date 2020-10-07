Shekhar Suman says he is disappointed with Rhea Chakraborty's bail: We had too much faith in CBI

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty on September 8, 2020. The actress has been now granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

After a lot of speculations, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. However, the court rejected the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty. The actress was spotted stepping out of the Byculla Jail a few hours back. The NCB arrested the actress back on September 8, 2020, on charges of the procurement of drugs. Numerous netizens and celebs alike have given mixed reactions to the news of Rhea being granted bail on social media.

Among them is Shekhar Suman who has expressed his disappointment with the news of the court granting bail to Rhea. The senior actor says on Twitter that he is angry and despaired but also adds that he leaves everything to God. Suman writes, “Miracles do happen.” In yet another tweet, the actor talks about having too much faith in CBI. He further adds that the agency did all it could but was helpless as the case was handed over to them late.

Check out his tweets below:

I'm hugely disappointed..angry n despaired but never mind There is a God above.We will all leave ev thing to him now.Miracles do happen. — Shekhar Suman (shekharsuman7) October 7, 2020

We had too much faith in CBI.I think the CBI did all it cld..but bcoz the case was handed over to them late they too were helpless.They tried v hard to find some evidence but I guess it was too late. — Shekhar Suman (shekharsuman7) October 7, 2020

Shekhar Suman is among those celebs who have been voicing their opinions while seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput right from the beginning. For the unversed, the actor along with Sandip Ssingh also went to meet the MS Dhoni star’s father KK Singh in Patna post his demise. On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. The 28-year old actress, who is now released, has been reportedly granted time to furnish the sureties.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty gets bail: Farhan Akhtar, Anubhav Sinha REACT to latest news reports

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shekhar Suman Twitter

Share your comment ×