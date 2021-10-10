Shekhar Suman says 'my heart goes out' to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan amid Aryan Khan's arrest

Shekhar Suman says 'my heart goes out' to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan amid Aryan Khan's arrest.
Among a bevy of celebrities who have come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan, the latest one to back the superstar is Shekhar Suman. The actor and comedian took to social media over the weekend and extended his support to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as their son Aryan Khan continues to be under arrest in the cruise drugs bust case. 

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar Suman  tweeted about how it is never easy as parents to go through such kind of "torment". He wrote, "My heart goes out to Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan. As a parent i can totally understand what they are going thru. It's not easy for parents to go thru this kind of torment and ordeal no matter what @iamsrk (sic)." 

Suman recalled his own difficult days when his son had passed away. "When i lost my elder son Aayush at age 11 Shahrukh Khan was the only actor who came to me personally while i was shooting at film city, hugged me and conveyed his condolences. Im extremely pained to know what he must be going thru as a father @iamsrk," Shekhar Suman tweeted. 

Last year, the comedian was one of the few Bollywood personalities to demand a thorough probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Shekhar Suman also visited the late actor's father at their home town and conveyed his condolences. 

