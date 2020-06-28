  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shekhar Suman says son Adhyayan also had suicidal thoughts: Film industry created several hurdles for him

Adhayan Suman, who had a short stint at the movies, also suffered from depression revealed his father Shekhar Suman in a latest interview. Read on to know more.
9122 reads Mumbai Updated: June 28, 2020 07:39 am
News,adhyayan suman,shekhar suman,Sushant Singh Rajput demiseShekhar Suman says son Adhyayan also had suicidal thoughts: Film industry created several hurdles for him
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Days after demanding a through CBI enquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Shekhar Suman has opened up about how his son Adhyayan Suman also went through a similar phase. Adhayan, who had a short stint at the movies, also suffered from depression revealed his father Shekhar to Mumbai Mirror. In a latest interview, he said that his son has also had suicidal thoughts in the past.

"Sushant was like a son to me. I can understand his father's pain. This is because just like him, my son Adhyayan too has suffered depression and has gone through a similar phase. The film industry created several hurdles for him. Once, he even told me that he was having suicidal thoughts," Shekhar Suman revealed. 

As a father, the actor feared whether his son would take any extreme steps. And thus said that he would never leave him alone. Family members were always around Adhyayan. He also urged his son to fight the depression battle and encouraged him to never give up. However, Shekhar added, that Sushant's tragic demise may have triggered Adhyayan.

"It was difficult for us to get my son out of that bad phase of his life. But now, after Sushant's death, I am scared and worried once again," Shekhar said. Recalling his son's difficult phase, he said that at times he would peek into his room at 4 am to only find his son staring at the ceiling. But Shekhar, too, did not give up and stood strong by Adhyayan's side. 

Speaking about Sushant's death, the actor had tweeted demanding a CBI enquiry in the matter. He wrote, "#justiceforSushantforum Dearest Sushant,the country is with you,the ppl are with you.we are all seeking justice for you and justice will be done.we will miss you till eternity.#CBIEnquiryForSushant." 

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Latest Videos
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement