Shekhar Suman says son Adhyayan also had suicidal thoughts: Film industry created several hurdles for him

Days after demanding a through CBI enquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Shekhar Suman has opened up about how his son Adhyayan Suman also went through a similar phase. Adhayan, who had a short stint at the movies, also suffered from depression revealed his father Shekhar to Mumbai Mirror. In a latest interview, he said that his son has also had suicidal thoughts in the past.

"Sushant was like a son to me. I can understand his father's pain. This is because just like him, my son Adhyayan too has suffered depression and has gone through a similar phase. The film industry created several hurdles for him. Once, he even told me that he was having suicidal thoughts," Shekhar Suman revealed.

As a father, the actor feared whether his son would take any extreme steps. And thus said that he would never leave him alone. Family members were always around Adhyayan. He also urged his son to fight the depression battle and encouraged him to never give up. However, Shekhar added, that Sushant's tragic demise may have triggered Adhyayan.

"It was difficult for us to get my son out of that bad phase of his life. But now, after Sushant's death, I am scared and worried once again," Shekhar said. Recalling his son's difficult phase, he said that at times he would peek into his room at 4 am to only find his son staring at the ceiling. But Shekhar, too, did not give up and stood strong by Adhyayan's side.

#justiceforSushantforum Dearest Sushant,the country is with you,the ppl are with you.we are all seeking justice for you and justice will be done.we will miss you till eternity.#CBIEnquiryForSushant pic.twitter.com/IuPw3wP3kl — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 26, 2020

Speaking about Sushant's death, the actor had tweeted demanding a CBI enquiry in the matter. He wrote, "#justiceforSushantforum Dearest Sushant,the country is with you,the ppl are with you.we are all seeking justice for you and justice will be done.we will miss you till eternity.#CBIEnquiryForSushant."

