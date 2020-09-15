Shekhar Suman says Sushant Singh Rajput is deeply etched in the collective consciousness of people
The well known actor Shekhar Suman shared a tweet on his account about the case of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shekhar Suman wrote in his post, "All the news channels and all the investigating agencies are doing their job.They may or may not come up with any conclusion.But SSR is deeply etched in the collective consciousness of ppl forever and that is the only truth. #WeStayUnited4SSR." The actor who has appeared in a popular show called Dekh Bhai Dekh, states that the late actor's death left a void in the hearts of his fans and followers, and how everybody united to make sure the late star Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice.
The actor, Shekhar Suman also went to Patna to visit the late actor's home and met with Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Previously, it was reported that Shekhar Suman called out Rhea Chakraborty for her interview with a media outlet. The actor reportedly called Rhea Chakraborty's interview as 'rehearsed' and 'manicured.' The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case is being investigated by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.
Check out the tweet
All the news channels and all the investigating agencies are doing their job.They may or may not come up with any conclusion.But SSR is deeply etched in the collective consciousness of ppl forever and that is the only truth.#WeStayUnited4SSR
— Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 15, 2020
The NCB recently arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. Currently, Rhea is in Byculla jail. The NCB has also arrested drug peddlers in the drugs angle that the NCB has been probing in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The NCB also carried out raids at multiple locations across Mumbai and Goa.
(ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik's arrest; Says 'Its time for the big sharks')
Anonymous 10 hours ago
we love you shekhar..bollywood is quivering and how
Anonymous 11 hours ago
This Shekhar Suman is such a creep... he has been trying to get the family to file a FIR from earlier days. He didn't even know SSR but cannot believe he killed himself, WTF??? God knows what his problem is. Probably the Bihar elections and making BJP win has been his game all along. In all his posts he is blood thirsty for some 'answers' and for someone to be arrested for this 'crime'... So hard for these idiots to believe that a person can commit suicide. He is also responsible for this mob fury and witch hunt for Rhea. Constantly runs her down and wants her to be arrested for killing him. Such regressive thinking that SSR himself enjoyed partying, smoking weed and had mental issues and took this step. Stop blaming the woman and then feeling good about justice. Sick! In the middle he will promote his loser sons song and his own movie..Karma will get these people for what they are doing.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Shekhar is a very genuine person, he spoke up for Sushant when the whole of bollywood died with silence instead of thinking of him as one of their own. The issues with Kangna are a past. Today the fight is justice for Sushant which is a common goal. Losers stop trying to talk rubbish about anyone who asks for justice for Sushant. This shows these people have good hearts that they don't care about their pasts but have joint for a common cause. Shame on whoever puts such people down. Truth will prevail.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
He is ten times geniue that cunning witch kangana just used SSR death to get back at whom she hated
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Yes sir. All your lectures for SSR to get back your lost fame and attention. Why not now voicing against Crazy kangnga? Why not asking justice for your son doomed career?
Anonymous 22 hours ago
He's not etched in mine. Speak for yourself, Officer Suman.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Shekhar should be now talking abt his son adhayaman interview on dna newspaper where he said Kangana told him to take drugs.. why is Shekhar quite now and not coming on news channels ..
Anonymous 22 hours ago
sr SUMAN has been praising the media on Rhea hope the media now covers his son’s Drug allegation issue wit Kangana same way & see if he PRAISES the media