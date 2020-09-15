Shekhar Suman says Sushant Singh Rajput is deeply etched in the collective consciousness of people

Shekhar Suman states in his tweet for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, that he is forever etched in people's consciousness while talking about Sushant's case and the investigating agencies.

The well known actor Shekhar Suman shared a tweet on his account about the case of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shekhar Suman wrote in his post, "All the news channels and all the investigating agencies are doing their job.They may or may not come up with any conclusion.But SSR is deeply etched in the collective consciousness of ppl forever and that is the only truth. #WeStayUnited4SSR." The actor who has appeared in a popular show called Dekh Bhai Dekh, states that the late actor's death left a void in the hearts of his fans and followers, and how everybody united to make sure the late star Sushant Singh Rajput gets justice.

The actor, Shekhar Suman also went to Patna to visit the late actor's home and met with Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Previously, it was reported that Shekhar Suman called out Rhea Chakraborty for her interview with a media outlet. The actor reportedly called Rhea Chakraborty's interview as 'rehearsed' and 'manicured.' The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case is being investigated by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Check out the tweet

All the news channels and all the investigating agencies are doing their job.They may or may not come up with any conclusion.But SSR is deeply etched in the collective consciousness of ppl forever and that is the only truth.#WeStayUnited4SSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 15, 2020

The NCB recently arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. Currently, Rhea is in Byculla jail. The NCB has also arrested drug peddlers in the drugs angle that the NCB has been probing in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The NCB also carried out raids at multiple locations across Mumbai and Goa.

