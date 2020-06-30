  1. Home
Shekhar Suman says Sushant Singh Rajput’s father still in ‘deep shock’ over his death: Met & shared his grief

Shekhar Suman travelled to Patna, Bihar with Sandip Ssingh to meet Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. Post his meeting, Shekhar Suman shared that Sushant’s father is shocked over his son’s demise and also said that he won’t stop till he gets justice for Sushant.
23023 reads Mumbai
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise did not just send shockwaves across Bollywood but also across the country. While his fans and family are still coming to terms with his death, many Bollywood celebs have expressed grief over his untimely demise. Shekhar Suman, who started a ‘Justice For Sushant’ Forum, travelled to Patna, Bihar with Sandip Ssingh to meet Sushant’s family and offer his condolences over their loss. Post his meeting with Sushant’s dad, Shekhar expressed how everyone in his family is still shocked over the Chhichhore star’s death.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar shared a photo of meeting Sushant’s family with Sandip and wrote, “Met Sushant's father..shared his grief.we sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant .” Not just this, he met up with the media that was stationed outside Sushant’s home in Patna and mentioned that he won’t stop until he gets justice for the actor. Shekhar has been demanding CBI probe in Sushant’s suicide case. 

He shared the video of talking to the media and wrote, “A fight to finish..at Sushan's house in Patna.won't give up no matter what.#justiceforSushantforum  #CBIEnquiryForSushant.” In the video, Shekhar can be seen telling the media about his ‘Justice for Sushant’ forum where he claimed that many fans of the actor have signed up to ensure that the late actor gets justice. 

Here are Shekhar Suman’s tweets post meeting Sushant Singh Rajput’s family:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s suicide case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police. So far, statements of all close to the actor and many from Bollywood have been recorded, including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra. Sushant’s final autopsy report also confirmed that he died due to asphyxia by hanging. His funeral took place in Mumbai in the presence of his family and friends like Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and others. Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020.  

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 9 minutes ago

Shekhar attention seeker. Get a life.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Sure Shekhar, he must be more shocked hearing the veiled threats from so many visitors from Bollywood. Why doesn’t Bollywood leave him alone, are they trying hard to force him to back off for an investigation demand?

