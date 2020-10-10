  1. Home
Shekhar Suman says Sushant Singh Rajput's case has been strangulated to death

Shekhar Suman states in his latest tweet that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case has been strangulated to death as the Asphyxia theory came to light.
Mumbai
Actor Shekhar Suman reacted to the Asphyxia theory in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor tweeted saying, "Sushant's case has been strangulated to death.Asphyxia?or Aise fix kiya?" The previous news reports in the late star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case states that the AIIMS panel ruled out the murder theories. The news reports further go on to state that the CBI will now look into the abetment to suicide angle in the late actor's death case.

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case is being probed by three agencies namely, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. The NCB had previously arrested the actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in relation to the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The latest news reports state that actress Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail after staying in judicial custody. The NCB also questioned actors Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone in the drugs angle. Simone Khambatta was also questioned by the agency.

Check out the tweet

Actor Shekhar Suman also previously tweeted saying, "The CBI it seems has drawn a blank.The viscera report seems to be 'clean'.Now what happens remains to be 'seen'.The Urine samples had not been taken.The autopsy not filmed.The viscera was in a bad condition. So wat are we left with?Keep guessing." The Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The actor's case was probed by Mumbai Police, which was later handed over to the CBI.

Credits :Shekhar Suman's Twitter

