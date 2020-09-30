Shekhar Suman slams Bollywood stars for allegedly calling Sushant Singh Rajput a drug addict during NCB probe

Shekhar Suman has always been at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, check out his latest tweet in which he talks about the NCB probe.

The NCB has made considerable developments in the drug probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The agency arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. While all of them are in judicial custody, a few more names from Bollywood surfaced recently. Among them are Sara Ali Khan, , Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta. Moreover, ’s name also cropped up after the recovery of her alleged drug chats with her manager.

Shekhar Suman has now taken a jibe at some of these actresses who are being probed by NCB in the drugs case. He has stated that their confessions and testimonials are tarnishing Sushant Singh Rajput’s name by calling him a drug addict. The actor also accuses them of attacking Sushant’s character. Suman further writes, “This is so unfair and inhuman, for a dead man cannot defend himself.” The actor has been at the forefront in seeking justice for the MS Dhoni star.

Check out his tweet below:

All the confessions and testimonials of the women being probed for the drug case are tarnishing Sushant's name calling him a drug addict.Also attacking his character.This is so unfair and inhuman,for a dead man cannot defend himself.#SushantJusticeNow — Shekhar Suman (shekharsuman7) September 29, 2020

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor reportedly told NCB that Sushant Singh Rajput consumed drugs in his vanity van. Meanwhile, the agency has not given clean chit to any of the actresses who have been questioned in connection with Bollywood drug nexus. Meanwhile, they have arrested Kshitij Prasad who is associated with ’s Dharma Productions. Multiple reports suggest that NCB will send the summons and interrogate more people from the film industry whose names have cropped up amidst the drugs probe.

Credits :Twitter

