Shekhar Suman slams Bollywood stars for allegedly calling Sushant Singh Rajput a drug addict during NCB probe

Shekhar Suman has always been at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, check out his latest tweet in which he talks about the NCB probe.
11325 reads Mumbai
The NCB has made considerable developments in the drug probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The agency arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. While all of them are in judicial custody, a few more names from Bollywood surfaced recently. Among them are Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Simone Khambatta. Moreover, Deepika Padukone’s name also cropped up after the recovery of her alleged drug chats with her manager.

Shekhar Suman has now taken a jibe at some of these actresses who are being probed by NCB in the drugs case. He has stated that their confessions and testimonials are tarnishing Sushant Singh Rajput’s name by calling him a drug addict. The actor also accuses them of attacking Sushant’s character. Suman further writes, “This is so unfair and inhuman, for a dead man cannot defend himself.” The actor has been at the forefront in seeking justice for the MS Dhoni star.

Check out his tweet below:

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor reportedly told NCB that Sushant Singh Rajput consumed drugs in his vanity van. Meanwhile, the agency has not given clean chit to any of the actresses who have been questioned in connection with Bollywood drug nexus. Meanwhile, they have arrested Kshitij Prasad who is associated with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Multiple reports suggest that NCB will send the summons and interrogate more people from the film industry whose names have cropped up amidst the drugs probe.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Suman opens up on Kangana Ranaut's comments, son Adhyayan Suman & SSR case

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

but he was taking drugs.

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

But it is the real truth Mr. Shekhar. And don't try to gain cheap popularity with this issue.

