Shekhar Suman SLAMS stars' opinions on France killings; Questions their silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Shekhar Suman has taken a jibe at Bollywood actors’ statement on the killings in France, amid maintaining silence on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He took to Twitter to slam Bollywood stars.

Shekhar Suman has been in the news for taking a jibe at Bollywood celebrities for a while now. The 57-year-old actor, who has always maintained that Sushant Singh Rajput was killed, was among the prominent stars to raise voice for a CBI probe in the case. While some of the biggest Bollywood stars have kept mum on Sushant’s death, Shekhar has time and again raised questions on B-town celebrities’ silence. The actor has yet again raised this point. Recently, Shekhar slammed Bollywood celebrities’ statement on the killings in France, amid their silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he questioned the silence of the film industry on the late Bollywood actor. He tweeted, “France mein jo hatya hui hai uske baarey mein chand film industry ke namakool pseudo jam ke bol rahe hain,uske khilaaf aawaz utha rahe hain lekin SSR ke baarey mein bolney ke waqt inke dimaag aur zubaan dono pe taala lag gaya tha.” For the unversed, recently, 130 Indians including Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, along with lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan had shared a statement about being deeply disturbed by the killings in France.

Check out Shekhar Suman’s Twitter post:

France mein jo hatya hui hai uske baarey mein chand film industry ke namakool pseudo jam ke bol rahe hain,uske khilaaf aawaz utha rahe hain lekin SSR ke baarey mein bolney ke waqt inke dimaag aur zubaan dono pe taala lag gaya tha. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 2, 2020

This is not the first time when the actor has slammed celebrities. Earlier, Shekhar Suman had criticised some Bollywood actresses who were probed by NCB in the drugs case. He has stated that their confessions and testimonials are tarnishing Sushant Singh Rajput’s name by calling him a drug addict. The actor also accused them of attacking the late actor’s character. He tweeted, “All the confessions and testimonials of the women being probed for the drug case are tarnishing Sushant's name calling him a drug addict. Also attacking his character.This is so unfair and inhuman, for a dead man cannot defend himself.#SushantJusticeNow.”

