Shekhar Suman on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: There is more than meets the eye

Days after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence, Shekhar Suman has stated that there is much more to the case than one can see.
12018 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the country and the fans continue to be in disbelief that this talented actor is no more with us. Ever since the news of Sushant’s death surfaced, a lot has been said about the unfortunate incident and it has also sparked a fresh debate over nepotism which is prevailing in the industry. Needless to say, everyone is brimming with opinions about what went wrong with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star.

And now, Shekhar Sumar has joined the debate and shared his opinion about Sushant’s death saying there much more in the case that what people can see. The senior actor emphasised that while it is presumed that the Raabta actor had committed suicide, he must have left a suicide note given the fact that the late actor was strong willed and intelligent person. “It's crystal clear, if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide, the way he was, strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note. My heart tells me, like many others, there is more than meets the eye,” Shekhar wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Take a look at Shekhar Suman’s post about Sushant Singh Rajput:

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. It was reported that he had committed suicide and the provisional post-mortem report stated that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to hanging. The media reports also suggested that the cops didn’t recover any suicide note from Sushant’s residence.

