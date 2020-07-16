Shekhar Suman takes a backseat in seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput; Says ‘Family is completely silent’

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and left everyone shocked. Shekhar Suman, who had launched a ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ forum has said that he would like to take a backseat as the late actor’s family continued to show no support to his movement.

It has been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and fans of the actor have continued to fight to seek justice in the actor’s case. Shekhar Suman, who had launched a ‘justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ forum and had received massive support from all his fans, now has decided to take a backseat in the late actor’s case. When news of Sushant’s untimely demise broke and it was alleged that it is a suicide, Shekhar had claimed that there is more to it than meets the eye.

However, now, after having worked towards seeking a CBI probe in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Shekhar has decided to back out from his movement and to take a backseat. Suman claimed in a series of tweets that Sushant’s family remained completely silent over the matter and hence, he is feeling ‘uncomfortable’ over it. He urged all fans to respect the family’s wishes and to allow him to take a backseat in the movement. Further, he mentioned that with their efforts they managed to show everyone the power of their voice.

He wrote, “Dear all,Thank you for making my voice strong all this while.Allow me to plz take a backseat now.since the family is completely silent on this,it's making me very uncomfortable to go on.i guess its their prerogative and we all shld respect that.” Further, he expressed, “Whether our efforts bear fruit im not sure but we were able to show the world the strength of our collectivity ,unity and togetherness.That we were able to on the sheer dint of our persistence and conviction,shake the system and forced them to pay heed to us.”

Here are Shekhar Suman’s tweets over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

Dear all,Thank you for making my voice strong all this while.Allow me to plz take a backseat now.since the family is completely silent on this,it's making me very uncomfortable to go on.i guess its their prerogative and we all shld respect that. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020

Whether our efforts bear fruit im not sure but we were able to show the world the strength of our collectivity ,unity and togetherness.That we were able to on the sheer dint of our persistence and conviction,shake the system and forced them to pay heed to us. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020

Meanwhile, a day back, he also had shared the photos of a letter being forwarded by MP Subramanian Swamy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter that requested for a CBI probe in the matter. However, post this, he expressed that he would like to take a backseat in the matter after having received no support from his family. Last month, he went to meet Sushant’s family in his hometown and photos were shared on social media. Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti thanked everyone for the support in a post on social media and urged everyone to have faith in God and justice.

