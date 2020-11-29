Shekhar Suman terms CBI, NCB & ED 'helpless' in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case

Shekhar Suman has recently shared a tweet while talking about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Here's what he has to say about the same.

It has been months since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise but his fans and loved ones have continued remembering him and seeking justice for him. The late actor passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the nation in a state of deep shock. What further baffled the people are the mysteries, debates, and controversies surrounding his untimely demise. Senior actor Shekhar Suman is among those people who have been at the forefront in seeking justice for the late Dil Bechara star.

The actor often expresses his opinions regarding Sushant’s case on social media. Recently he talked about the agencies probing the late actor’s case. Suman comments on the three departments and writes on Twitter, “I think in Sushant's case all the three depts of CBI, NCB and ED have done a fair job of interrogation, investigation and arrest but I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are helpless. So we have to just wait and see if they get lucky.”

Check out his tweet below:

I think in Sushant's case all the three depts of CBI,NCB and ED have done a fair job of interrogation,investigation and arrest but I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are https://t.co/0dZxASZ3IW we have to just wait and see if they get lucky. — Shekhar Suman (shekharsuman7) November 27, 2020

Shekhar Suman, along with Sandeep Ssingh had earlier visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence in Bihar to meet the late actor’s father after his demise. Talking about the latter, the probe on his case continues even now. A few weeks ago, the forensic department of AIIMS conducted another study on the cause of his death and ruled out any foul play in the same. However, this decision was not welcomed by his family members and lawyer Vikas Singh. Meanwhile, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested earlier on charges of procuring drugs.

Credits :Shekhar Suman Twitter

