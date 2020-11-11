Shekhar Suman urges fans to light diyas for Sushant Singh Rajput on Diwali; Says ‘Pray that his soul shines’

Shekhar Suman recently took to his Twitter handle and urged everyone to light a diya in the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Diwali.

Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman has been vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput since he passed away at his apartment in Mumbai. Recently, Shekhar took to his Twitter handle and urged all to light a diya in the memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Diwali. He also asked everyone to pray for Sushant’s soul. Shekhar also reminded that Diwali is on 14th November, and that will be six months since the demise of the Dil Bechara actor.

Shekhar’s tweet read as: "14th is Diwali which is bright n auspicious.14th is also a black date bcoz we lost SSR on the 14th, six months ago. What a paradox! So plz light diyas in his memory n pray that his soul shines wherever it is n forever. The path to justice is tough but we can pray."

Check out Shekhar Suman’s latest tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput below:

14th is Diwali which is bright n auspicious.14th is also a black date bcoz we lost SSR on the14th,six months ago.What a paradox!So plz light diyas in his memory n pray that his soul shines wherever it is n forever

The path to justice is tough but we can pray. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 9, 2020

In another tweet, he wrote: "Unfortunately kisi ke jaane se kisi ki zindagi nahin rukti. lekin ek androoni ladai nyay ke liye chalti rehni chahiye. (Nobody's life stops with somebody passing away. But we should keep fighting for justice), Why has the CBI still not come up with any inference or conclusion is a big mystery. There r many questions dat will 4ever remain unanswered."

Unfortunately kisi ke jaane se kisi ki zindagi nahin rukti.lekin ek androoni ladai nyay ke liye chalti rehni chahiye.

Why has the CBI still not come up with any inference or conclusion is a big mystery.There r many questions dat will 4ever remain unanswered. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) November 9, 2020

Further, Sushant Singh Rajput death was initially investigated first by Mumbai Police, but then, it was being probed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) and ED (Enforcement Directorate).

