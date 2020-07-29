  • facebook
Shekhar Suman urges Sushant Singh Rajput’s family to call for a CBI enquiry after FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

A day back, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. Post this, Shekhar Suman, who has been demanding a CBI enquiry in the matter, requested the late actor’s family to ask for a CBI probe too.
Shekhar Suman urges Sushant Singh Rajput's family to call for a CBI enquiry after FIR against Rhea Chakraborty
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise left several questions unanswered and many of his fans have been urging for a CBI probe in the matter. A day back, Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh also lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Sushant’s death case in Patna, Bihar. With this action from Sushant’s family’s side, several fans of the actor were surprised. Now, reacting to this, Shekhar Suman, who had visited Sushant’s house post his demise has urged his family to seek a CBI enquiry too. 

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar tweeted and expressed that Sushant’s family should go ahead and openly say that it was a ‘planned murder’ and not abetment to suicide. He even tried to tell them that they should not feel alone as everyone is with them. Taking to Twitter, Shekhar Suman wrote, “Requesting the family of Sushant to come out openly saying they suspect murder and not abetment to suicide and insist for a CBI enquiry.we are all with them.They shldnt be under any duress.#NationWantsSushanthTruth.”

Further, tweeting about Sushant’s case, he went ahead and said that all the tweets that fans had been doing to urge for a CBI enquiry are finally getting results. He further urged everyone to continue urging for a CBI probe in Sushant’s case. He wrote, “Im at it with all my might..you guys step on the gas too..it needs a final push.It is bound to happen.#CBIEnquiryForSSR.”

Here are Shekhar Suman’s tweets on Sushant Singh Rajput:

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has recorded statements of 38 people in Sushant’s case including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi and others. After Sushant’s father’s FIR against Rhea, Bihar police swung into action. Their team has reached Mumbai to investigate the case. 

Anonymous 17 minutes ago

Why is Shekar Suman getting into all this? to seek attention

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Has to be murder...I suspect Rhea is involved. I read an article on the net which stated Ssr drank Pomagrante juice and took his meds before sad tragic moment .. Y would he take meds... If he wanted to commit suicide???? Does not make sense.... From south Africa

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Rhea has played a big murkier role in this. She probably is hiding in Farhan akhtar's house or someone is offering her a safe haven. Police needs to upsurp their actions and trace her location and approach with warrant. Her interrogation is needed in the light of new information.

