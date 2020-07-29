Shekhar Suman urges Sushant Singh Rajput’s family to call for a CBI enquiry after FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

A day back, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. Post this, Shekhar Suman, who has been demanding a CBI enquiry in the matter, requested the late actor’s family to ask for a CBI probe too.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise left several questions unanswered and many of his fans have been urging for a CBI probe in the matter. A day back, Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh also lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Sushant’s death case in Patna, Bihar. With this action from Sushant’s family’s side, several fans of the actor were surprised. Now, reacting to this, Shekhar Suman, who had visited Sushant’s house post his demise has urged his family to seek a CBI enquiry too.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar tweeted and expressed that Sushant’s family should go ahead and openly say that it was a ‘planned murder’ and not abetment to suicide. He even tried to tell them that they should not feel alone as everyone is with them. Taking to Twitter, Shekhar Suman wrote, “Requesting the family of Sushant to come out openly saying they suspect murder and not abetment to suicide and insist for a CBI enquiry.we are all with them.They shldnt be under any duress.#NationWantsSushanthTruth.”

Further, tweeting about Sushant’s case, he went ahead and said that all the tweets that fans had been doing to urge for a CBI enquiry are finally getting results. He further urged everyone to continue urging for a CBI probe in Sushant’s case. He wrote, “Im at it with all my might..you guys step on the gas too..it needs a final push.It is bound to happen.#CBIEnquiryForSSR.”

Here are Shekhar Suman’s tweets on Sushant Singh Rajput:

Requesting the family of Sushant to come out openly saying they suspect murder and not abetment to suicide and insist for a CBI enquiry.we are all with them.They shldnt be under any duress.#NationWantsSushanthTruth — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 28, 2020

You can see that the voices we raised is bearing very positive results eventually.Uske ghar mein der hai andher nahin.#JusticeforSushantSingRajput — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 29, 2020

Im at it with all my might..you guys step on the gas too..it needs a final https://t.co/Nwcp5Spu6A is bound to happen.#CBIEnquiryForSSR — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has recorded statements of 38 people in Sushant’s case including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi and others. After Sushant’s father’s FIR against Rhea, Bihar police swung into action. Their team has reached Mumbai to investigate the case.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Neeraj says 'Family wants Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, Mumbai Police's support'

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×