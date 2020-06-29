Shekhar Suman visits Sushant Singh Rajput's residence at Patna to extend condolences to his father

Shekhar Suman visits Sushant Singh Rajput's father in Patna to convey his regards and condolences to him after the actor's sudden demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise struck the entire nation with grief. According to Mumbai Police, the actor was found hanging in his apartment on June 14. Sushant Singh Rajput died too young and left a dozen of unanswered questions behind him. After the 34-year-old star's untimely demise, the Home Ministry called for detailed interrogation of everyone close to Sushant Singh Rajput. His girlfriend Rhea Chakroborty was interrogated for 9 hours followed by his friend and flatmate Siddharth Pitani's interrogation.

The entire Bollywood fraternity has been grieving over Sushant Singh Rajput's death and conveyed their condolences to his family. Recently, actor Shekhar Suman visited Sushant Singh Rajput's residence at Patna, Bihar, in order to meet the late actor's father. While everyone is still in shock over the actor's death due to suicide, there is another debate that has taken over on social media which is about several actors posting about Sushant Singh Rajput's death but not attending his funeral.

Out of the many stars who took to their social media handles to express their grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, only Kriti Sanon, , Rajkummar Rao, and a few others were present at the actor's funeral. Another debate about nepotism in the industry too became the talk of the town ever since news about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide came up. Fans also called out names from the Bollywood industry for allegedly sabotaging Sushant Singh's filmy career that led him to commit suicide.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

