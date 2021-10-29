Shekhar Suman wishes Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri after Aryan Khan gets bail: He has learnt bitterest lesson of life

After almost three weeks Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has got bail in the drugs raid case. The news came as a sigh for his parents Shah Rukh and Gauri. The family was going through a tough time. On October 28, the Bombay High Court granted bail to the star kid. Since then many celebrities and fans have been sending wishes to the couple. Shekhar Suman also sent his wishes to the actor.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Shekhar Suman wrote, “Shahrukh and Gauri must be relieved parents. They went thru a lot without any fault of theirs. Congrats on your son being granted bail. sure he has learnt the bitterest lesson of his life and will prove himself worthy.” Shekhar deleted some of his tweets in which he had mentioned about fair-weather friends. He also took a dig at the celebrities who did not support Shah Rukh Khan.

As mentioned in Hindustan Times, he had tweeted, “It is shocking and disgusting just how everyone from the film industry, barring a few exceptions, did not utter a word in support of Shah Rukh Khan. This should be an eye-opener for him. He must realise they are all opportunistic and fair-weather friends here.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

Shahrukh and Gauri must be relieved parents.They went thru a lot without any fault of theirs.Congrats on your son being granted https://t.co/eWDGWHz9AG sure he has learnt the bitterest lesson of his life and will prove himself worthy. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 28, 2021

Shekhar Suman had tweeted, "The film industry consists of ordinary people like you and I who come from the same society we live in. They are not some alien species who have descended from some other planet. But because of the tremendous public support they start flying high. They cant handle success."

