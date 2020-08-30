  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shenpenn Khymsar on Broken Wings being the first film to be made in Darjeeling: wish I wasn't the first

Darjeeling-based filmmaker Shenpenn Khymsar makes his directorial debut with the film, Broken Wings, which he says is based on real issues of his land.
27574 reads Mumbai
Shenpenn Khymsar on Broken Wings being the first film to be made in Darjeeling: wish I wasn't the first Shenpenn Khymsar on Broken Wings being the first film to be made in Darjeeling: wish I wasn't the first
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Khymsar claims that this is the first time in post-Independence India that a Nepali-Hindi language film has been "made in Darjeeling", though there are many films that have been shot in the hill station.

"I am from Darjeeling and I felt it is best to resonate your story and sites of your upbringing in your filmmaking. A lot of people in the Hindi belt and South India aren't aware that this is a part of India. They know it for the tea and the toy train. Darjeeling is an intricate part of India where Nepali is a spoken language. Nepali is actually also a constitutional language of India," Khymsar said.

The story of the film is set from 1988 to 1992, against the backdrop of the Gorkhaland agitation.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sneak Peek ... Just finished composing a brand new track for background music for my film Broken Wings @brokenwings.official. Wanted to experiment playing some dark Phrygian Dominant scale with all acoustic string instruments including the nylon strings. I got two amazing musicians @strad1910 & @_headu_ to accompany me on my simple composition. Thank you bhai haru for being a part of the Broken Wings team. Please follow the film’s official page @brokenwings.official #backgroundmusic #filmmaker #storyteller #director #composer #filmscore #brokenwingsofficial #artist #creative #cinema #chaseyourdreams #darjeeling #kurseong #bollywood #hollywood #fortheloveofcinema

A post shared by Shenpenn K (@shenpenn_k) on

About his film being the first to be made in Darjeeling, he said: "I secretly wish I wasn't the first one. I would have been far more comfortable. I want to entertain and also intelligently represent Darjeeling to the rest of India. Darjeeling is the Mecca of music, but mainstream cinema still does not have a single composer, actor or director from this place. 'Broken Wings' aims to be the wind beneath the broken wings of the mountain route of Darjeeling," said the film director.

The cast of the film is a mix of actors from the mountain and veterans, and includes Endo, Sunakshi Grover, Vinay Pathak, Shubhdeep Raha, Neetu Panday, Reuben Pradhan, Nima Sherpa, Mingma Lhamo Tamang, and Bhavya Sharma.

Explaining the title of his film, Khymsar said: "In Darjeeling, politics, religion, culture, society and media -- even parenting -- clip the wings of the youth! I hope my humble attempt is an eye-opener. It is the need of the hour."

Also Read: Munnar To Darjeeling: THESE picturesque spots should be on your next family vacation list

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement