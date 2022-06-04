Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi set to entertain audience with dark humour satire

T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, along with Match Cut Productions, have unveiled the trailer of their film, 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga', a dark humour-laced satire.

Inspired by true events, the film helmed by Srijit Mukherji presents an insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanisation, man-animal conflicts and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest.

The trailer portrays the story of Gangaram, played by Pankaj Tripathi, who adopts an infamous practice and is prepared to give up his life so that his village benefits from the money promised by the government to the family of the victim of a tiger attack.

One day, Gangaram enters the forest and waits for his death. There he meets Jim, played by Neeraj Kabi, who's a poacher, and what follows next is a series of unprecedented and interesting events.

Says Mukherji: "'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga' has been a dream project for years. After I read about the real-life incidents in 2017, I immediately wrote the story and registered it and was wanting to make it for the longest time. So finally after five years the dream comes true and we bring you the story of Gangaram on the big screen."

'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment with Match Cut Productions. The family entertainer is all set to appear on the big screen from June 24.

