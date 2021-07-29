Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault, alleges he began 'kissing' her despite resisting

Content Warning: This article include references to sexual assault

Sherlyn Chopra, who appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch to give her statement in the adult film racket, made a shocking revelation. According to a report published in Times of India, Sherlyn Chopra has accused Raj Kundra of sexually assaulting her in March 2019. She revealed that back then Raj Kundra had contacted her business manager to discuss a work proposal. The work meeting took place on March 27, 2019 and Sherlyn alleged that Kundra showed up "unannounced" at her house due to a heated argument over a text.

The report adds Sherlyn alleged that Kundra "started kissing her even though she resisted". She also told him about not wanting to mix business and pleasure as well as not being with a married man. To this, the businessman said that he was "stressed" most of the time and described his relationship with wife as "complicated". The actress stated that she was "scared" and managed to get rid of Kundra by pushing him and "rushing into the washroom".

As per the report, Sherlyn had issued an FIR against Raj Kundra in April 2021 of sexual assault. He was charged under section 376 of Indian Penal Code r/w section 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509, of Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A), of Information Technology Act 2008, sec 3 & 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986. Sherlyn Chopra had earlier claimed that she was one of the first few people to raise a red flag over the adult film racket.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai court on Wednesday rejected Raj Kundra’s bail plea and has remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody.

