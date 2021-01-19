Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of flashing his genitals at a meeting with her days after her father's death

Sherlyn Chopra has recently opened up about an incident from 2005 when director Sajid Khan had harassed her at a meeting by flashing his privates.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. Back in 2018, assistant director Sonali Chopra, actress Rachel White and a journalist had alleged him of sexual misconduct. Recently, late actress Jiah Khan's sister Karishma revealed that Jiah was allegedly harassed by Sajid Khan. Amid this, actress Sherlyn Chopra has bought fresh #metoo charges against the ace filmmaker and has accused him of flashing his genitals while discussing a role in a film. She also alleged that he exposed himself before her and asked her to touch his privates.

Sherlyn took to her Twitter handle to make the startling accusation in a series of tweets. While sharing a news story about a similar allegation made by Jiah Khan's sister, she wrote, “When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it. I remember having told him that I know how a penis feels like & that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis.”

She also tweeted, “It’s not an accusation but the disclosure of a fact. Our phone records of the past may be checked regarding the same. After flashing his penis, he had not only asked me to touch it & feel it but also asked me if I had ever seen a penis as well endowed as his..”

She also spoke out against the alleged "Bollywood mafia" which she claimed has been backing Sajid and wrote, “He has the ‘superstars' of Bollywood to vouch for his ‘character'. It's my word against theirs. The Bollywood mafia is a strong syndicate.”

Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, Jiah Khan's sister had reportedly levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Sajid and claimed he asked Jiah to strip to her innerwear during a script-reading session.

