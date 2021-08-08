Sherlyn Chopra addresses trolls amid Raj Kundra case: No authority tolerates illegal pornography

After being interrogated by the Mumbai Crime Branch, Sherlyn Chopra reportedly addressed the trolling that she had to incur for speaking against pornography. The actor reportedly admitted being okay with shooting bold content, however, Sherlyn believes that one must question themselves when it comes to breaking the law.

Actor Sherlyn Chopra has been making headlines for issuing statement in the ongoing Raj Kundra pornography case. The elite businessman was booked by the Mumbai police in connection with creation of adult films and distributing them via digital applications. A few weeks earlier Sherlyn Chopra, took to her Instagram revealing she was the first person to give her statement to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell investigation team on Raj Kundra’s case. Now, after she was summoned by the officials for investigation, Sherlyn in her interaction with ETimes, gave a befitting reply to those who have been trolling her.

She said, “Every time I speak about pornography I am trolled. I had shot for Playboy in 2012 and it is true that I didn’t have issues shooting for bold content before but when we break laws at that time we must question our actions. No authority will tolerate illegal pornography. So I just want to tell the trolls who say, “what is wrong in pornography, we all watch it”, that don’t forget, all porn websites have been banned by the government. This is the law and we must not break it, that too at such a big level.”

During the same interaction Sherlyn also spoke about youngsters who had been misguided in the ongoing Raj Kundra case. Sherlyn reportedly stated “I feel all those girls who have been misguided, they may not be aware of the rules related to pornography in India and the subsequent punishment. Youngsters who arrive here looking for work think that if Raj Kundra says “it is okay”, then they consider it as the truth. And here’s where the misleading begins. I just want to request the victims to come forward and reveal how they were approached and attracted to this world.”

Raj Kundra is still under judicial custody, meanwhile wife Kundra in her official statement released via Instagram, have asked her followers to stop jumping to conclusions. She further requested everyone to let the law take its course.

ALSO READ| Sherlyn Chopra to approach Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail amid Raj Kundra pornography case: Report