Sherlyn Chopra to approach Bombay High Court for anticipatory bail amid Raj Kundra pornography case: Report

Actor Sherlyn Chopra has been making headlines for issuing statement in the ongoing Raj Kundra pornography case. The elite businessman is booked by the Mumbai police in connection with creation of adult films and distributing them via digital applications. A few days earlier Sherlyn Chopra, took to her Instagram revealing she was the first person to give her statement to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell investigation team on Raj Kundra’s case. Now, summons have been issued against Sherlyn in connection with a pornography case.

The actor is supposed to appear before the crime branch at 11 am on Tuesday, July 27. In connection with this, a report by the Times of India suggests that the actor is now seeking to approach the Bombay High Court for an anticipatory bail before recording her statement. The daily also suggests that Sherlyn has already informed the Mumbai Crime branch about moving to High Court for the matter.

On Monday, July 26, ANI tweeted, “Crime Branch's Property Cell summons Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra, asking her to appear before them tomorrow at 11 am to record her statement in connection with a pornography case: Mumbai Police”. However, it is yet unclear if the aforementioned pornogrophy case in the tweet is related to Raj Kundra.

Previously, in a video released on her Instagram handle, Sherlyn Chopra said, “I have a lot to say in this matter, but since it is sub-judice, it will be inappropriate for me to comment on it. I request all of you, especially the media persons and reporters, to contact the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and request them to share a few excerpts of my statement with them. Thank you. Jai Hind."

Raj Kundra’s custody has been extended till July 27 by the court. Amidst this, Shilpa Shetty and Raj’s Juhu apartment was also raided by the investigation team on Friday afternoon. During the raid, Raj Kundra was reportedly taken to his apartment by the crime branch. New developments to the case also includes evidence against an accomplice who has come under the scanner for distributing over 90 obscene videos in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

