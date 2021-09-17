Sherlyn Chopra back at it as she takes a dig at Shilpa Shetty's 'too busy' comment on Raj Kundra's case

Sherlyn Chopra was once again back at it as she took potshots at Shilpa Shetty. The actress' husband Raj Kundra continues to be behind bars in the adult film racket case. Recently, a supplementary chargesheet was filed in the case. , who has been labelled as witness number 39, has stated that she was busy with her own projects and never asked her husband Raj Kundra about the nature of his work.

Reacting to this, Sherlyn Chopra who has also given her statement in the case, took a dig at Shilpa Shetty. Taking to Twitter, Sherlyn shared a video and took a jibe at the actress without naming anyone.

In the video, Sherlyn says, "According to some reports, didi is saying that she was not aware of the nefarious activities of her husband. Didi is also saying that she doesn’t know about the movable and immovable assets of her husband. How true is this statement, you guys can understand yourselves.” She further added a remark, “Waise isey kya kehte hain? Yeda bankar, peda khana. Hai na?"

Take a look at Sherlyn Chopra's video below:

As per a report in ETimes, Sherlyn Chopra in her recorded statement claimed that she never received her share of income from app's revenue. She was quoted as saying, “I had hired Arms Prime Pvt Ltd to make the Sherlyn Chopra App. The directors of Arms Prime were Saurabh Kushvah and Raj Kundra.”

