Sherlyn Chopra claims Raj Kundra ‘misguided’ her: He made me believe porn is casual, said Shilpa liked my pics

Raj Kundra has been making the headlines for over a month ever since he was arrested for his connection in an adult film racket case. The businessman was arrested in Mumbai in July and is currently in judicial custody. While the Mumbai Police is investigating the case, Sherlyn Chopra’s recent interview is likely to give a new twist to the case as she has called Raj Kundra her 'mentor' and claimed to have been misguided by him into shooting porn videos.

During her recent interview with India Today TV, Sherlyn stated that while she thought of getting a big break when she had first met Kundra, she claimed that the latter made her do ‘wrong things’. Sherlyn also emphasised that Raj had made her believe that semi-nude and porn is casual. “Raj Kundra was my mentor. He had misguided me, saying whatever I was shooting was for glamour. He even told me that likes my videos and photos. Raj Kundra made me believe that semi-nude and porn is casual, everyone does it and so should I,” the actress was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Sherlyn also claimed that Raj told her about Shilpa liking her video. She said, “Raj Kundra kept telling me that Shilpa Shetty liked my videos and photos. This gave me more motivation to work on such videos. When you are motivated by people like Shilpa Shetty, you don’t understand what’s right and wrong. When I was praised for making such videos, it gave me a push to do more”.

Also Read: Sherlyn Chopra accuses Raj Kundra of sexual assault, alleges he began 'kissing' her despite resisting