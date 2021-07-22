Sherlyn Chopra finally BREAKS silence on Raj Kundra case: First one to give unbiased statement

's husband, Raj Kundra, has been in the headlines for the past 2-3 days. His arrest in the pornography case came as a shocker to everyone and the businessman has been sent into judicial custody till July 23. Many celebrities have come out and openly expressed their views on the case. While some stood in support of the actress and her husband, others have spoken against him. The recent actress to open up in the Raj Kundra case is Sherlyn Chopra.

Sherlyn Chopra finally broke her silence on the matter. In a video that the actress has addressed to all her fans and media, she revealed being the first person to give a neutral statement to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell earlier this year. Reportedly, she had also added that she was the one who had informed the cyber cell about Armsprime, the company linked to Raj Kundra in the alleged porn case. Moreover, Sherlyn Chopra speaking on the matter had said (in Hindi), "I didn't go underground, or make statements like my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and the kids".

Sherlyn Chopra also said that since the last few days, a lot of reporters have been trying to contact her for a statement on the Raj Kundra matter. Talking about this, she informed, "The first person to give her statement to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell investigating team was me. I was the one who first informed the cyber cell about Armsprime. I did not try to run away from the country. In March 2021, I went to the cyber cell's office and gave an unbiased, neutral statement in the case.”

Further, Sherlyn concluded, “I have a lot to say in this matter, but since it is sub-judice, it will be inappropriate for me to comment on it. I request all of you, especially the media persons and reporters, to contact the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and request them to share a few excerpts of my statement with them. Thank you. Jai Hind."

