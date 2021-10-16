Sherlyn Chopra lodges FIR against Raj Kundra; Accuses him of sexual harassment & criminal intimidation

Looks like trouble and Raj Kundra continue to walk hand in hand and his woes don’t seem to end anytime soon. After getting bail in September, two months post his arrest in alleged connection with an adult film racket, the renowned businessman is once again making the headlines after Sherlyn Chopra had filed an FIR against him accusing Raj of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. According to media reports, the police complaint was filed against Raj and his wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra on October 14 wherein Sherlyn alleged that she had also accused them of fraud and mental harassment.

According to ANI, Sherlyn stated, “I’ve filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating & criminal intimidation”. To note, Sherlyn has been actively speaking against Kundra ever since he was arrested in the pornography case and has been making serious allegations against him. While her complaint against Shilpa and Raj have raised a lot of eyebrows, she had also claimed to host a press conference to give the details of the allegations she had levelled against Raj and Shilpa.

Meanwhile, Shilpa and Raj’s legal team has warned her of a defamation case. “The due process of law must be followed for the alleged statement that Miss Chopra wants to make. Calling for a press conference to do this reflects a strong intention to commit an offence of defamation. Anything spoken by Miss Chopra in the public domain shall be held against her in the court of law. She shall be liable for civil and criminal proceedings before competent courts,” Shilpa and Raj’s legal team said in a statement.