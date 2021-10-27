Recently, Shilpa Shetty & husband Raj Kundra had filed a defamation suit of Rs. 50 crore against actress Sherlyn Chopra. In the latest turn of events, Sherlyn shared her reply to the defamation suit with the court, and cited it as "a weapon to stifle the pursuit of justice". The official statement further stated that the suit “is used as a tool that can enable the accused to turn the tables and make a culprit out of a victim.”

Sherlyn Chopra's lawyer Suhail Shariff filed the statement which read, "Unfortunately, a defamation suit is used as a weapon to stifle the pursuit of justice and free speech. It is used as a tool that can enable the accused to turn the tables and make a culprit out of a victim. A defamation suit falls under the category of what is globally known as SLAPP (strategic law against public participation) suits. A SLAPP suit is intended to censor, intimidate and silence a party from speaking freely and fearlessly by burdening them with the stress and cost of a legal defence until they abandon their criticism or opposition.”

Sheryln even took to her social media space to share the papers with a note that read, 'Here are the first & last pages of my Reply Notice, sent by my Legal Team on Oct 23, 2021 to Ripu Sudan alias Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra with reference to their Defamation Notice.'

Take a look:

Here are the first & last pages of my Reply Notice, sent by my Legal Team on Oct 23, 2021 to Ripu Sudan alias Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra with reference to their Defamation Notice. pic.twitter.com/ucjhT7fadx — Sherlyn Chopra (@SherlynChopra) October 25, 2021

Last week, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's lawyers have put a defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra of Rs 50 Crore. Raj and Shilpa's lawyers took the step after Sherlyn Chopra filed an FIR against the businessman at Juhu Police Station on October 14. In her complaint, Sherlyn had alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Raj and Shilpa. She had also called a press conference despite the warning from the couple's lawyers’ side.

As per the notice sent by Raj and Shilpa's lawyers, exclusively accessed by Pinkvilla, the couple has claimed that the allegations put on them are 'concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence.' In the notice, it was claimed by Raj and Shilpa's lawyers that the allegations were made by Sherlyn 'with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money.'

Sherlyn is currently seeking anticipatory bail in the Bombay High Court and calls herself a victim in the alleged porn racket case. The Bombay HC will hear her case on November 17.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty looks ravishing in red as she decks up for Karwa Chauth celebrations; PIC