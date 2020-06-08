  1. Home
Sherlyn Chopra to start her own OTT platform

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has been focussing her energy on being a content creator. She will soon unveil her OTT platform.
Mumbai
"I have been working on my digital streaming platform since the last eight months to showcase excellent, high quality entertainment at a highly reasonable subscription fee," she said.

Sherlyn added: "Initially when I used to approach filmmakers for work, they would ask me to meet them over late night dinner. I was so fed up of their stupid dinner proposals that I decided to be a producer and content creator as I believe in being self-sufficient. I strongly believe that one's self-respect and dignity are non-negotiable. It is this belief that has helped me majorly to be the entrepreneur that I am today."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She also has a message for inspiring actors: "Focus your energy on being a content creator. Why beg for work when you can provide work opportunities?"

Sherlyn was last seen in the short movie "Maya". Last year, she had launched a single called "Kataar".

