Sherlyn Chopra takes a dig at Shilpa Shetty, urges to sympathise with women: No harm in admitting mistakes

Sherlyn Chopra recently took to social media to share a video and directed it towards . In regards to Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra's adult film case, Sherlyn took a dig at the actress. Reacting to Shilpa's appearance on a reality show, Sherlyn questioned the actress praising Rani Laxmi Bai while judging the dance reality show.

In the video, Sherlyn says that she wondered if she had any sympathy for the victims of the adult films case who have been embroiled in the controversy. Sherlyn, herself, had recorded her statement with the Mumbai Police last month. In the video, she added how her earlier viral photos with Raj Kundra were called out for being photoshopped.

Reacting to the same, she added, "But let me tell you that all the investigating agencies of the country are much more educated than you, me and your followers."

Sherlyn also touched upon Shilpa's recent social media messages on faith and positivity saying, "I feel that belief is such a powerful force that it can spread the light even in the most hopeless situations."

She urged Shilpa Shetty to be considerate towards the female victims in the case. "I request you to show some sympathy towards the female victims. There is no harm in admitting one’s mistakes," said Sherlyn concluding her video.

Take a look at Sherlyn Chopra's video:

ALSO READ: Post Raj Kundra’s arrest, Shilpa Shetty Kundra might distance herself and her kids from him?