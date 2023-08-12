Shershaah clocks 2 years; Sidharth Malhotra pens heartfelt note remembering Captain Vikram Batra
It has been two years since the release of Shershaah, and lead actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to celebrate the film. The actor also remembered the late Captain Vikram Batra on whose life the film was based. Read on to more.
In 2021, Vishnuvardhan’s directed Shershaah was released on August 12. The film featured Student of the Year actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani. The film was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life during the 1999 Kargil War. As the film clocked in two years since its release, Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note. Here’s what he posted.
Sidharth Malhotra remembers Captain Vikram Batra and celebrates 2 years of Shershaah
Backed by Dharma Productions, Vishnuvardhan’s Shershaah featured Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani as Dimple Cheema, Batra’s fiancé. On August 12, actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note on the second anniversary of the film and also remembered the late Captain Vikram Batra. The actor thanked fans for accepting him for playing the role of Shershaah. At the same time, Malhotra wrote that playing Captain Vikram Batra on screen helped him understand life and live more. Have a look:
About Captain Vikram Batra
Captain Vikram Batra was an Indian Army Officer who was posthumously awarded with the Param Vir Chakra because of his fearlessness during the Kargil War of 1999. But he was martyred while fighting with Pakistani troops around Area Ledge, Point 4875, in the Kargil district.
Vishal Batra, twin brother of Captain Vikram Batra, shared in an interview for Mojo Story that fiancé of his brother Dimple Cheema never married after Captain Vikram’s martyrdom.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s marriage
Soon after the release of Shershaah, it was rumoured that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were in a relationship, and it was guessed right when the two married in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7, 2023.
In fact, their wedding was attended by Vishal Batra and he shared in an interview that when he attended the wedding, he couldn’t help but think of how he would’ve been at his brother’s wedding. At that time, he wished that it was Captain Vikram Batra's marriage with Dimple Cheema. Lastly, the twin brother of the Army Officer shared that he was very happy for Malhotra and Advani as they make a lovely couple.
Work front of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in an action film titled as Yodha and a web-series titled as Indian Police Force. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, will be seen in a Telugu film titled as Game Changer, and she will also join the YRF Soy Universe action sequel of War 2.
