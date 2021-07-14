Shershaah: Did Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani & Karan Johar REVEAL trailer release time? Find out

The team of Shershaah just dropped cryptic hints about the next big announcement for the film. Scroll further to know more.

and Kiara Advani-led Shershaah has been waitings in the wings to get a release for quite some time now. The army film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who acted patriotically with valor during the Kargil war. Sidharth is portraying the character of Vikram in the film. Sidharth Malhotra on his Instagram story shared a picture of a cryptic banter with the makers of the film and dropped hints about the major announcement that will be coming on 15 July at 12:07 PM. In the picture, Sidharth initiated the discussion about the film post which leading actress Kiara and producer joined.

Sidharth Malhotra started off by writing, “Shershaah to Delta - I have my eyes on target 150721. Waiting for your signal. OVER.” Kiara Advani furthered the conversation in the picture and wrote, “Can’t handle the excitement but Yeh dil maange more!”. Dharma Productions replied to the comment by revealing the time, “DELTA to @Sidmalhotra. The signal code is 12:07. OVER.” Karan Johar ended the conversation by writing, “Time to report on duty guys.” The makers have certainly taken an interesting route to begin the promotion of the film by keeping the conversations cryptic and guarded with codes.

Take a look at the post:

It is unclear as though the makers did not reveal the exact nature of the conversation or whether it could be about the trailer, teaser, first look or release announcement amongst others. Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Marjaavan along with Tara Sutaria. He will also be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the forthcoming venture ‘Mission Majnu’.

