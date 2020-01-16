Shershaah First Look: Sidharth Malhotra looks convincing as Captain Vikram Batra in Karan Johar production

On his 35th birthday, Sidharth Malhotra has taken the social media by a storm as he unveiled the first look poster of his movie Shershaah. The actor will essay the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the movie.

Bollywood actor is celebrating his 35th birthday today and he has been inundated by best wishes from fans ever since the clock struck 12. Undoubtedly, the Student of The Year actor is overwhelmed with the love coming his way and he decided to give a perfect treat to his fans as he shared the first look of his upcoming movie Shershaah. The movie, which is bankrolled by , is based on the journey of Captain Vikram Batra with Sidharth essaying the role of brave heart martyr soldier.

Sidharth took to Instagram to share his look from the movie and unveiled three riveting posters of Shershaah. Dressed in the army uniform, the Kapoor & Sons actor looked convincing as Captain Vikram Batra and he is set to bring his untold story to the 70MM screen. In the caption, Sidharth mentioned that it has been an honour for him to bring the story of Captain Batra’s bravery and sacrifice. Calling it an ode to the martyr’s inspiring journey, Sidharth revealed that Shershaah will be hitting the screens on July 3 this year.

Take a look at the first look poster of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah:

On the other hand, producer Karan Johar also shared the posters on social media and saluted the commendable courage of the brave Kargil War hero. “We bow our heads in respect & pay an ode to the brave journey of the Kargil War hero through our film,” he added.

To note, this will be the second time, Sidharth will be donning the uniform on the silver screen. Earlier, he played the role of an Indian Army officer in 2018 release Aiyaary. Helmed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah will also star Kiara Advani in the lead and is among the most anticipated movies of 2020.

Credits :Instagram

