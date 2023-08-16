Shershaah: How did soldiers react when Sidharth Malhotra dusted off his uniform on set? Kiara Advani reveals

The 2021 film Shershaah was Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s first collaboration. It was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who was killed in action during the Kargil War of 1999. Sidharth essayed the role of the late soldier while Kiara played the role of his girlfriend, Dimple. The film was a huge success with both lead actors garnering accolades for their performances. Recently on a show, Kiara recalled an interesting incident from the sets of the movie. She revealed how the soldiers reacted when Sidharth dusted off his uniform in between shots. Here's what happened.

Kiara Advani recalls what soldiers told Sidharth Malhotra during the Shershaah shoot

Kiara recently made an appearance on NDTV’s Jai Jawan show. She was present at the Attari border in Amritsar to celebrate India’s 77th Independence Day with the BSF jawans. There, Kiara recalled an incident that happened on the sets of her film Shershaah, when Sidharth was shooting in his army uniform. In between retakes, he brushed off the dust from his uniform in order to keep the flow. The army officers who were present during the shooting politely reminded him that soldiers do not clean the soil from their uniforms since it symbolizes the actual soil of their nation. Kiara remarked how it was a subtly poignant representation of their dedication and devotion to the area they safeguard.

On the same show, Kiara was also asked about the first recipe that she cooked after getting married. The Kabir Singh actress was quick to reply that she hasn’t made anything yet and would have just boiled water. Kiara disclosed that her husband Sidharth made amazing food as he loved to cook and bake.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s love story

They first met at a Bollywood party where they started talking and getting to know each other. They grew closer on the sets of their first film and eventually began a relationship. Therefore, the project is extremely special for the couple. After that, they made several public appearances together and also went on vacations to spend some quality time. They tied the knot earlier this year on February 7, in a beautiful ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple was surrounded by their close friends and family on their special day. Later, they shared mesmerizing pictures from their dreamy wedding on social media.

