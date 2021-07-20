Shershaah: Kiara Advani drops a new poster of Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra & his sacrifice

Over the past few days, fans of Kiara Advani and have been getting special treats from makers of Shershaah as new posters have been shared on social media. Now, on Tuesday, the makers and cast continued their streak of sharing glimpses from the upcoming biopic on the life of the Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara joined and Sidharth in sharing a new poster from the film that gives us a glimpse of the sacrifice made by the brave heart.

Sharing the poster on her Instagram handle, Kiara wrote, "He gave a new meaning to bravery with his sacrifice.#ShershaahOnPrime is releasing on 12th August." In the poster, we could see Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra on the battlefield with the enemy amid the crossfire. He is seen shielding himself with a gun in his hand as he gears up to take charge against the enemy and sacrifice his life for his country. Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra can be seen all charged up in the poster.

Take a look:

As soon as Kiara shared the poster, fans began dropping comments. A fan wrote, "Yeh Dil Maange More." Another wrote, "Shershaah Soon." Many looked forward to the upcoming film. Previously, a poster featuring Kiara and Sidharth holding hands was shared on social media handles and it went viral. Fans of the two have been waiting to see them on screen together.

The film is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Dharma Productions. It is all set to release on August 12, 2021, on Prime Video.

