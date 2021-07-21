Shershaah New Poster OUT: Sidharth Malhotra looks courageous as he is all set to conquer the battlefield

Makers of Shershaah are treating fans with new posters of the movie almost every day. The last couple of posters created a lot of buzz, and even before fans could stop talking about them, the makers are here with yet another poster featuring . This time the poster focuses on his courage. Ever since the film's teaser was released, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the story of Captain Vikram Batra. Recently, a poster of Sid and Kiara holding hands was released, and it created a lot of hype. And today, yet another poster of the movie featuring the Baar Baar Dekho actor in the battleground is out and creating a lot of buzz.

The poster sees Sidharth Malhotra yet again on the battleground, but he is helping his fellow fighter this time. The other officer looks injured, and Sidharth is trying to lift him and save him. As the poster suggests, this is an example of Captain Vikram Batra's courage on the Kargil war front. Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth shared this new poster of Shershaah with his fans and captioned the post as "It was his courage that led him to the battlefield & conquers every height he set his mind to."

Check it out:

The poster sure looks exciting, and it indeed will be interesting to watch Sidharth Malhotra step in the shoes of Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. Also, the rumoured love birds of B-town Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen sharing the silver screen for the first time.

Shershaah is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2021. How excited are you about this one?

