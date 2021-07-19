Shershaah Poster OUT: Sidharth Malhotra looks fierce as he makes his way into the battleground

Karan Johar took to his social media account to launch the new poster of Shershaah featuring Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra.

Independence Day is around the corner, and Bollywood filmmakers have got some exciting patriotic films lined up for us viewers. One of them is the and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah. Ever since the teaser of the film was released, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the story of Captain Vikram Batra. Recently a poster of Sid and Kiara holding hands was released, and it created a lot of hype. And today, yet another poster of the movie featuring the Baar Baar Dekho actor in the battleground is out and creating a lot of buzz.

took to his social media account and shared this brand new poster of Shershaah. He also confirmed the release date of the movie, which is going to be August 12. In the poster, we can see Sidharth Malhotra in the battleground. His face looks fierce. With his uniform on and a gun in his hand, the actor can be seen making his way away from a blast that might have happened right behind him.

Check it out:

While sharing this new poster, Karan Johar wrote, “The mission that defined our nation’s history. Watch this story unravel with #ShershaahOnPrime, releasing on 12th August.”

We are sure that fans must be really excited to witness the grandeur of the Kargil battle on their screens. Has this new poster raised your excitement level? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan won't be a part of Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah: Reports

Share your comment ×