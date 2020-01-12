Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wrap up shooting for their upcoming action drama

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wrap up shooting for their upcoming action-drama Shershaah.

and Kiara Advani are soon to be seen sharing the screen in their upcoming film Shershaah. Vishnuvardhan's action drama is inspired by Captain Vikram Batra, and is based on the life of the Indian Army Officer for which Sidharth Malhotra has undergone military training for a couple of months. The film is written by Sandeep Srivastava and produced by under his banner Dharma Productions.

Recently, the official handle of Dharma Productions has shared a few pictures from the sets and the film and has announced that the actors have wrapped up shooting for the action drama. "That's a wrap on #Shershaah! All the colours of courage & bravery are ready to be painted on the big screen, watch out for the first look!@sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani #VishnuVaradhan @karanjohar #HirooJohar @apoorva1972 @shabbirboxwalaofficial #AjayShah #HimanshuGandhi", read the caption.

One of the pictures shows Sidharth posing at a scenic location. Another shows the cast and crew together in the frame. Besides Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as the leading actors, the film also stars Javed Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal and Himanshu Malhotra in pivotal roles. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah is slated for 2020 release. It has been shot across Chandigarh, Palampur, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

