Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra remembers Kargil hero late Captain Vikram Batra on his 21st Martyrdom Day

Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra will showcase the brave story of the Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra. On his Martyrdom Day, Sidharth paid a heartfelt tribute to the Kargil War’s real hero.

A film that has been in the news since its announcement is Shershaah starring and Kiara Advani. The film stars Sidharth as the Kargil War hero, late Captain Vikram Batra. Late Captain Vikram Batra fought valiantly back in 1999 during the Kargil War between India and Pakistan and it was due to his efforts that Indian flag unfurled on Tiger Hill on July 4, 1999 morning and India’s Operation Vijay was successful. He sacrificed his life for his nation and was posthumously given the highest wartime gallantry award, Param Vir Chakra.

On his 21st Martyrdom Day, Sidharth Malhotra shared a video paying a tribute to the war hero and remembering him with pride. Not just this, Sidharth expressed his respect towards the entire Indian Army who sacrifice their lives at the border for the nation. Sidharth shared a video remembering Captain Vikram Batra on his 21st Martyrdom Day and wrote, “Salute to the Indian army for their undying service to the nation and To our Kargil hero #VikramBatra who laid down his life today, 21 years ago.”

Not just Sidharth, the Dharma Productions handle also tweeted the video and paid their tribute to the late Kargil War hero. Severa Twitter users also have been remembering the Kargil War hero on his 21st Martyrdom day. The film will showcase his life story and how he fought the battle till his last breath and sacrificed his life for his country. It also stars Kiara Advani as Captain Vikram Batra’s love interest, Dimple Cheema. It is helmed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by .

Here is Sidharth Malhotra’s video for late Captain Vikram Batra:

Salute to the Indian army for their undying service to the nation and To our Kargil hero #VikramBatra who laid down his life today, 21 years ago. pic.twitter.com/Uf5q9ykAFc — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 7, 2020

