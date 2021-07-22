Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra unveils a new poster of his war drama; Trailer to be out on July 25

has been creating a lot of buzz in the town courtesy his upcoming movie Shershaah. The movie happens to be the biographical war drama on Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra with Sidharth playing the titular role. The makers had unveiled the teaser of the movie and it has grabbed massive appreciation from the audience. In fact, Sidharth has also been sharing intriguing posters of Shershaah on social media which has been adding on to fans’ excitement for this Vishnuvardhan directorial.

And now, the Kapoor & Sons actor has once again made the headlines as he has shared a new update about the movie. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth has shared a new poster of Shershaah. The poster featured Sidharth dressed as an Indian Army officer on the war front. This isn’t all. He also stated that the trailer of Shershaah will be releasing on July 25. He captioned the poster as, “He was the man with the heart of a lion, he was the Shershaah of India. Experience his roaring greatness on #ShershaahOnPrime - TRAILER DROPS ON 25TH JULY!”

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s post.

Meanwhile, apart from Sidharth Malhotra, Shershaah will also feature Kiara Advani in the lead and will mark their first collaboration together. To note, Shershaah will be witnessing a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on August 12 this year. It will be interesting to see watch Sidharth Malhotra stepping into the shoes of Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. Let us know in the comment section below if you are excited for Shershaah.

