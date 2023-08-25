Shershaah wins National Film Award: Capt Vikram Batra’s brother Vishal Batra calls it a 'Matter of pride'

In 2021, director Vishnuvardhan and producer Karan Johar came up with a film that touched the souls of every person who watched it. Shershaah was based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who was martyred on the field during the Kargil War. The movie moved us to tears.

But today calls for a celebration as this fantastic film got the recognition it deserved. Shershaah won the Special Jury award at the 69th National Film Awards. Capt. Vikram Batra’s brother, Vishal Batra is on cloud nine and expressed his happiness on learning about this feat.

Vishal Batra expressed his happiness after Shershaah won the National Film Award

During an interview with News18, Vishal Batra expressed his happiness after Shershaah won the Special Jury award at the 69th National Film Awards. He said, “It is a matter of great pride and happiness because this award is not only for the movie but it is also for the valor and the courage of every soldier who gave their lives in the Kargil war.”

Vishal took the opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifice of the 527 soldiers killed in the Kargil War. He said, “While Vikram has become a legend, it is the sacrifice of the 527 soldiers who have been the unsung heroes. Shershaah also portrays the life that a soldier lives while guarding the sovereignty of the country. I am happy to receive so much love and admiration from the entire country who appreciated the movie so much.”

Vishal also congratulated the team of Shershaah and lauded Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra

He said, "I was aware of the fact that this movie has been nominated for the National Film Awards as I have been in regular touch with Shabbir Boxwala (co-producer of the film). I would also like to give credit to Sandeep Shrivastava (writer of the film) who was in constant touch with me, who penned the story in such a lovely way. My love and appreciation to Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra who portrayed Vikram’s life on screen so beautifully.”

Batra spoke about his late brother Vikram, Sidharth Malhotra's performance and concluded, “Vikram was a real hero and we always wanted an actor who could perform and match the standards that Vikram had set with his career at the Indian army and Sidharth was simply fantastic.”

69th National Film Awards winners

Today, August 24, the 69th National Awards winners were announced. The Indian films that were certified and released in 2021 competed for the prestigious award. Soojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham won the Best Hindi Film award (Feature) in the regional category while R Madhavan’s Rocketry- The Nambi Effect won the award for the Best Feature Film. Alia Bhatt was awarded the Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi which she will be sharing with Kriti Sanon for her film Mimi. Allu Arjun won the Best Actor award for the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise Part 1.

Congratulations to all the winners!